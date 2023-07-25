LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man was caught driving a stolen car in Ledyard, police said.

Ledyard police said they were notified around 3:30 p.m. Monday by Groton police of a possible stolen vehicle on Route 117 going towards Ledyard Center. The stolen vehicle was a 2017 Toyota Highlander with a New York license plate.

Police said a Ledyard officer pulled over the driver in the Holdridge’s True Value parking lot. The driver was identified by police as 26-year-old Omar Hernandez of New York, New York.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with second-degree larceny. He was held on a $15,000 cash/surety bond.