NFA alum will have “Orange is the New Black” drawing featured in Times Square

New London

by: WTNH.com Staff

(WTNH)–A huge honor for a Norwich Free academy alum. The high school announced Jasmine Stroud from the class of 2008 has won a Netflix contest.

Her drawing of the characters from their hit show, “Orange is the New Black” will be use to advertise its final season. They’re even going to be featured on a billboard in Times Square.

Jasmine’s piece depicts the character, Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren.

Credit: Jasmine Stroud
Credit: Jasmine Stroud

