NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Several movie theaters in Connecticut have closed within the past few years due to the pandemic and changes in the film industry.

Thanks to the East Lyme Regional Theater, Niantic Cinemas is getting an encore.

Erica Sousa-Stanley is the artistic and executive director of the Niantic Bay Playhouse, which is home to the East Lyme Regional Theater. She has brought the iconic theater on Main Street in Niantic back to life.

The East Lyme Regional Theater has performed at several venues in the area but it has never had a place to call home, until now.

Inside, there is a combination of old and new with one of the cinemas now having a stage for performances like the one currently running “Steel Magnolias.”

“For us, it’s a dream come true to have a home but to also have a community that has embraced us the way that Niantic and East Lyme have,” Sousa-Stanley said.

The people and the business community have welcomed them with open arms.

Constantine’s Restaurant is reopening next door and the East Lyme staple Flanders Fish will also be opening a second location in town.

