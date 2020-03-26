Niantic family spreads joy by setting up Christmas, Halloween displays outside their home

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– A Niantic family is hoping to bring some joy to others during this challenging time.

Lynn and Jeff Sullivan, and their son Cliff, have put up both their Christmas and Halloween displays in front of their East Lyme home.

They’ve also added a couple of holiday-inspired messages like the one next to the stop sign in front of their house.

The sign says “Oh, the virus out there is frightful. But our lights are so delightful. And since we’ve no place to go. Let them glow. Let them glow. Let them glow!”

“The first day we set it up somebody actually stopped and pulled into the driveway and almost wanted to hug us,” said Jeff Sullivan. “Luckily she didn’t… social distancing. But just said how good it made her feel and she’s happy that we are doing this.”

“Yeah and she was crying,” added Lynn Sullivan.

They set up the display and painted the signs together and say this was a nice family activity to do together.