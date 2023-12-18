NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Chris and Gladys Mitchell had 54 years together before she lost her life to breast cancer.

Her family stayed by her side for her 10 years with the diagnosis. But, not long after losing his wife, Chris received results showing that something was wrong with his routine bloodwork.

He was sent to the urology department at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to learn more.

“They said, ‘You have cancer in your prostate, quite a bit of it,’ and I didn’t even feel anything,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t know anything.”

Dr. Joseph Brito performed a biopsy using an Artemis machine, which pairs a patient’s MRI with a real-time ultrasound to match up anatomic landmarks for precision.

“In Chris’ case, he had localized disease, thankfully, which generally we see is a curable prostate cancer,” Brito said.

Mitchell underwent radiation treatment at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in Waterford for two years. Through it all, he remained positive.

“I’ve always believed I’ve had 100 years given to me for living, so I’m going to make the best of it, any way I can,” he said.

Since then, the Niantic father has started working out. He lost 30 pounds, bought a sports car and adopted a dog named Bob. His daughters convinced him to try online dating, where he met his girlfriend, Wendy.

“She has a huge yard, and I’ve done a lot of tree cutting, climbing trees and moving lawns,” he said. “All this activity that we’ve been doing, it’s just generated a whole new life for me.”

He encourages other facing a cancer diagnosis to not give up, and wants to inspire other men to take care of their health.

“It’s like having a car,” he said. “You have to put oil in your car. If you run the oil out, you’ve got problems.”