Niantic man arrested after toddler son found running down street alone

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Niantic man was arrested Sunday after his toddler son was found running down the street alone.

The East Lyme Police Department received two 911 calls around 5:20 p.m., reporting a child around the age of three was running down Black Point Road with no adult supervision.

Police responded to the area and located the toddler with good samaritans who stopped to help.

An officer recognized the toddler and knew he stayed with his father on the weekends at his home on that road.

Police entered the house and found the father, identified as Jason Fargo, unconscious but breathing in bed. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated and admitted to having a few drinks.

Fargo was arrested and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child. He was later released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

