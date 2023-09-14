EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A 65-year-old Niantic man was pronounced dead at a hospital following a crash late Thursday morning in East Lyme, according to authorities.

Brian Brousseau was driving west on Main Street when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to police. The driver in the other vehicle wasn’t injured.

Both vehicles received minor damage.

Brousseau was unresponsive at the scene. His body will be examined to see if he died due to a medical event that happened before the crash, or because of an injury that happened because of it.