 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

Niantic sign shop selling hearts to support first responders, donating 20% of sales to help those in need

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Normally this time of year, John Wilson, of Niantic, would be busy putting names on boats.

This year is anything but normal, so Wilson, who owns the Sign Craft sign company, has changed his course.

“It all started with this one sign we made for ourselves,” he told News 8. “Then, somebody asked me if we could make another. Of course, we could.”

The sign Wilson made was a red heart to honor the men and women on the front lines, putting their own lives on the line during the pandemic. 

“When we decided, if we’re gonna do it, we’re gonna keep the cost right at our cost, and at the same time, donate money back to the community right here in town.”

Twenty percent of all sales will go to Care and Share of East Lyme, which provides food, financial and emergency support to individuals and families in East Lyme, Niantic and Salem.

The community has embraced the signs. Wilson said more than 700 hearts have been sold.

“There was a lady yesterday that bought 20 hearts,” he said. “She wants to put them at each of her employees’ houses. We did some hearts for Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale…I don’t want to be known as the heart guy, but we certainly have made something that has brought a smile to people. [It] makes you feel great.”

Now, schools in the area are reaching out to Sign Craft. For Waterford schools, Wilson made blue hearts with the Lancers’ logo on both sides. The principal for the Lebanon Elementary School wanted hearts because a teacher parade will be held so students can see their teachers again.

The message on the reads “We Love Our Students.”

The sign shop is located at 5 Black Point Rd. The hearts sell for $10.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Owners of New London food truck struggle to stay in business while waiting for stimulus money

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Owners of New London food truck struggle to stay in business while waiting for stimulus money"

Groton woman giving away homemade masks for local residents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Groton woman giving away homemade masks for local residents"

CT marinas reopen to boaters with precautions, social distancing orders amid coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT marinas reopen to boaters with precautions, social distancing orders amid coronavirus pandemic"

One Good Thing: first-responders, community surprise L+M doctor with parade as salute to his dedication during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: first-responders, community surprise L+M doctor with parade as salute to his dedication during pandemic"

National Guard distributes PPE to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard distributes PPE to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun"

Union agreement calls for East Lyme employees to use paid time off

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Union agreement calls for East Lyme employees to use paid time off"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss