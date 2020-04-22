Niantic sign shop selling hearts to support first responders, donating 20% of sales to help those in need

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Normally this time of year, John Wilson, of Niantic, would be busy putting names on boats.

This year is anything but normal, so Wilson, who owns the Sign Craft sign company, has changed his course.

“It all started with this one sign we made for ourselves,” he told News 8. “Then, somebody asked me if we could make another. Of course, we could.”

The sign Wilson made was a red heart to honor the men and women on the front lines, putting their own lives on the line during the pandemic.

“When we decided, if we’re gonna do it, we’re gonna keep the cost right at our cost, and at the same time, donate money back to the community right here in town.”

Twenty percent of all sales will go to Care and Share of East Lyme, which provides food, financial and emergency support to individuals and families in East Lyme, Niantic and Salem.

The community has embraced the signs. Wilson said more than 700 hearts have been sold.

“There was a lady yesterday that bought 20 hearts,” he said. “She wants to put them at each of her employees’ houses. We did some hearts for Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale…I don’t want to be known as the heart guy, but we certainly have made something that has brought a smile to people. [It] makes you feel great.”

Now, schools in the area are reaching out to Sign Craft. For Waterford schools, Wilson made blue hearts with the Lancers’ logo on both sides. The principal for the Lebanon Elementary School wanted hearts because a teacher parade will be held so students can see their teachers again.

The message on the reads “We Love Our Students.”

The sign shop is located at 5 Black Point Rd. The hearts sell for $10.