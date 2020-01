Lauren Curtis, 29, of Niantic (Photo: New London Police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Niantic woman has been accused of robbery and attempted carjacking.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Family Dollar on Ocean Avenue in New London.

Police say 29-year-old Lauren Curtis got into the victim’s car and took a purse before running away.

When police apprehended Curtis, they found two knives in her possession.