Niantic woman assumes deceased sister’s identity following traffic stop in Waterford, State Police say

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Niantic woman is under arrest after attempting to assume her deceased sister’s identity following a traffic stop in Waterford, police say.

According to Connecticut State Police, the unnamed woman was driving southbound on I-395 in Waterford Saturday evening going 89 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. When pulled over by police, the woman said she had no identification on her. According to police, when she advised the Trooper of her name and birthday, records indicated that the information provided was for a woman who was deceased.

The woman then revealed to officers that she was in a rush to get home and her license was suspended, so she gave her deceased sister’s information.

State Police say the woman was then placed under arrest and is charged with the following: Interfering with an officer, Criminal impersonation, Operating a Motor Vehicle while suspended, and Reckless Driving. Her bail is set at $2,500.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as information becomes available to News 8.

