‘Night of Remembrance’ event for COVID victims in southeastern CT towns held Saturday night

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Nine southeastern towns in Connecticut that make up the Ledge Light Health District held a COVID victims remembrance event Saturday night in Niantic. The event was sponsored by the Brian Dagle Foundation.

According to the Brian Dagle Foundation, 263 residents of the Ledge Light Health District communities were lost to COVID-19 as of Saturday.

The “Night of Remembrance” event held at 7:30 p.m. on Niantic’s Liberty Green included reflections by town leaders for victim’s families, as well as a one mile walk-through with hundreds of luminaria.

The 750 luminaria lining Niantic’s Main Street were lit from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.