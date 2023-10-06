WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Throughout the month of October, events are held throughout Connecticut to get into the Halloween spirit.

The Nightmare on Elm haunted house attraction in Willimantic opened on Friday. It is being held at the Eastern Connecticut Veterans Community Center. All the proceeds from the event go toward the center.

“We come together, we have a blast. We put a lot of work into our set and our props to create a wonderful event for the community,” said Bev York, an organizer for the annual event.

Tours will be available every Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. until Oct. 21.

Children must be at least 10 years old to attend.