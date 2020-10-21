Nine Montville firefighters in quarantine due to positive cases of Covid-19

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — At least one volunteer fire company in Montville is still awaiting the results of some COVID-19 tests after several firefighters test positive in town.

There is no shortage of emergency calls in Montville these days.

“The uptick of COVID-19 in this area has brought a lot more calls,” said Gary Murphy, the former Chief of the Oakdale Fire Company and its current President.

But there are fewer firefighters on call now. Nine are in quarantine because of COVID.

“To my knowledge right now we have one volunteer who has tested positive for COVID,” said Murphy.

In addition to that volunteer in Oakdale, Mayor Ron McDaniel tells News 8 there are also four full-time firefighters who have tested positive and four who have tested negative but are in quarantine just to be safe. A least one is from Montville Company one.

The mayor, who believes the volunteer unknowingly spread COVID to other firefighters, says… “The takeaway is that we all need to understand that this virus is real and we need to follow all safety protocols: masks, proper distancing when possible, and good hygiene and cleaning.”

“Having lost a brother just in the past couple of days to COVID, I’m very concerned about their safety every day. But this just heightens it a little bit more,” said Murphy.

“I feel bad for the guys over here volunteering all their time and they’re not getting paid for what they deserve, and going out and risking their lives and getting the coronavirus,” said Montville resident Tim Gray, who lives across the street from the Oakdale Fire Company.

As far as any delays in response time, the mayor says full-time firefighters working overtime and volunteers have helped make sure all calls are covered.

“That’s always a concern with any volunteer agency,” said Murphy. “But we do have like I say paid firefighters on duty. They’re working some more extra shifts and we rely on mutual aid.”

Up until the uptick in COVID cases happened there was limited public access to the four fire companies in Montville. Now there is none just like back in March.

One of the infected full-time firefighters did visit two departments in town hall recently, but the mayor says those employees have tested negative and the offices have been disinfected.

However, there is one unrelated town hall employee who has tested positive.