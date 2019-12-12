No official mascot for Killingly High School following controversial meeting

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– At this point Killingly High School does not have an official mascot.

At Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, members rescinded the Red Hawks mascot which was approved back in October but stopped short of reinstating the Redmen mascot.

It was a very controversial meeting and many weighed in on both sides of this controversial issue.

“I don’t know I think these days people are really overly sensitive about things. They’ve been the Redmen forever,” said Bill Harper, Killingly.

“Well the whole thing I think is crazy. We should be focusing on more important issues in the town than that. I don’t even see why they need a mascot anyway,” said Donna Bronwell, Killingly.

At this point there are not plans to take any further action on the school mascot some though believe there may be a bipartisan committee formed to look into this further.