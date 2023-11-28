NEW LONDON, (WTNH) – Today is Giving Tuesday and non-profits are not just in need of donations, but volunteers.

“I take it as a fulfillment in my heart that I’m bringing joy,” said Cheryl Koltowich, who has been a senior volunteer with the Thames Valley Council for Community Action (TVCCA) in New London for fifteen years.

The Thames Valley Council for Community Action also delivers for Meals on Wheels. The TVCCA said they can always use more volunteers.

“They visit with someone they go grocery shopping,” said Gina King who is the director of senior volunteer services for TVCCA. “They’ll take them to medical appointments.”

The Salvation Army says it takes an army.

“Volunteers are critical for what we do here in the community,” said Brandon Gonzalez-Cottrell who is the commanding officer for the New London chapter of the Salvation Army.

A new study from the international non-profit Smile Train and mental health tech company Counslr found that more than half of volunteers felt at risk of becoming burnt out.

“We have seen that a little bit,” Gonzalez-Cottrell said. “There’s a lot of organizations that need and there’s only so many people that can help out.”

This time of year, volunteers are especially needed for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. They have a dozen kettles but only three or four volunteers.

So now a few signs, stands, and kettles sit in a van in the Salvation Army parking lot because there is not a volunteer available to set them up outside a store and collect donations.

The Salvation Army also has its annual toy drive, so donations are needed as well.

“If maybe you can’t give a cash donation you can certainly give your time that is just as valuable sometimes as the donations that come through our door,” Gonzalez-Cottrell said.

She doesn’t expect she’ll ever get burnt out and in fact, actively encourages others to volunteer.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Thames Valley Council for Community Action can click here.