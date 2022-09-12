ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – You may not be thinking about winter yet, but you should be! Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’s North Pole Express will go on sale this week.
The North Pole Express runs on three separate occasions:
- November 18 – November 27
- November 30 – December 18
- December 21 – December 23
Ticket prices range from $45 to $55 for a coach seat and $75 to $85 for a first-class seat.
Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 13 at 9 a.m. for several selections of seats. There will also be seats available on Thursday, September 15.
All tickets are sold online only. There are no phone or in-person sales.
Below is the list of operating times, with each departure lasting 90 minutes roundtrip:
- Wednesday – Friday Dates: 4pm, 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, 7pm, 7:30pm, 8pm
- Saturday & Sunday Dates: 2pm, 3pm, 3:30pm, 4pm, 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, 7pm, 7:30pm, 8pm
- Note: Friday, November 25 & Friday, December 23 follow the Saturday & Sunday schedule
For more information, click here.