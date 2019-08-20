North Stonington bus stop reverted to original spot after safety concerns

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Students living on Anna Farm Road East in North Stonington were told to catch the bus at their street’s intersection this year. That change happened just a few weeks ago and parents were livid.

That’s because the road is about a half a mile walk at least, and that’s a narrow road with no sidewalks. They say it can be very dangerous in the winter time with snow piled up and with ice on the road. It’s dark out in the early winter mornings as well.

They contacted News 8 hoping to bring attention to this. We came out last week to check it out. On Tuesday, the town has decided to restore the old bus stops back to where they were originally.

Laura Mello told News 8 she is, “very relieved. Now we can concentrate on getting the kids back to school.”

Mello says that the Board of Education is putting together a transportation committee and has invited parents to join. She has already signed up.

