STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Stonington man was arrested on Friday for charges stemming from a DUI crash in February, which resulted in the injury of a police sergeant.

David McCracken, 53, of North Stonington turned himself in to state police on Friday and was arrested for assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, and possession of narcotics.

The charges stem from a crash on Feb. 20. McCracken was traveling erratically on Rt. 184 in Stonington and drove around stopped traffic at a high rate of speed. He struck the end of a police cruiser, which subsequently hit a sergeant, who was standing outside of his cruiser directing traffic.

Sgt. Mario Ritacco sustained serious injuries and was transported via LifeStar to Rhode Island Hospital.

Following an investigation, state police issued an arrest warrant for McCracken.

McCracken is due in court April 14.