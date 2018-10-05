North Stonington mosquitoes found with EEE Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - It was a perfect day on Wyassup Lake in North Stonington for one local fisherman. That is until News 8 told him the state found mosquitoes with Eastern Equine Encephalitis there.

"If I knew it was at this location I probably wouldn't have come today," he said.

Infected mosquitos were also found across town at Bell Cedar Swamp off of Boombridge Road.

"Definitely a lot of concern because I'm out walking and I try not to use any sort of pesticide on my skin and also I have animals as well," said Sarah Smith-Dufton.

She walks nine to ten miles a day and she'll now look into wearing a mosquito repellent to avoid being bitten and possibly getting EEE.

Some who get the virus show no symptoms at all while others get fever, chills, aches, and pains or worse.

"For a very small minority of people and it's very very rare they'll get an encephalitis which is swelling on the brain," said Russell Melmed with the Ledge Light Health District. "You get seizures and coma and some people about 30 percent get that encephalitis will die from the disease."

Melmed says EEE is very serious but very rare. The last human case in the state was in Voluntown about five years ago and that person passed away.

Smith-Dufton says her friend's miniature donkey in Preston may have recently died from the disease.

"Definitely was displaying symptoms that might could have been complimentary to that disease," said Smith-Dufton. "I guess UConn is looking into that now."

The state Department of Public Health also found infected mosquitos in Hampton last month.

Not every town has a testing site so Melmed reminds people that just because infected mosquitos weren't found in their town that doesn't mean they don't have mosquitos with EEE.

He says people should try to avoid getting bitten by staying inside at dusk and dawn.

"If they can't avoid being outside at dusk and dawn they should wear long pants, long sleeves, shoes and socks. Tight woven clothing if possible," said Melmed.

They should also remove any standing water on their property and make sure their window screens are secure.