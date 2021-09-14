State police investigating theft of ATV during sales transaction in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn., (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are investigating a recent Facebook Marketplace ATV transaction that turned into a theft in North Stonington.

Police said it happened at the Exit 92 commuter lot off of Interstate-95.

Police say that the buyer, a 25 to 30-year-old male with brown hair, was waiting for the seller at the commuter lot.

The buyer requested to test drive the ATV, and when the buyer got on the ATV, they drove away from the seller. The ATV was last seen traveling north on Route 617 towards Route 49.

Police say anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Cash by email at zachary.cash@ct.gov. All tips can remain anonymous.

