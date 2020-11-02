Northeast Academy switching to full-distance learning as one tests positive for COVID-19

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton Public Schools’ superintendent reports one person from Northeast Academy has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement provided to parents and staff, the person who has contracted the virus was in contact with numerous people at Northeast Academy. The school is communicating with Ledge Light Health District to determine and notify recent close contacts.

Northeast Academy will be switching to full distance learning starting Nov. 2. The Tree House before school and after school program will also close for Monday as well. ​