NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Norwich is hoping to revitalize its waterfront area and is looking to the state for help.

“This is transformation,” said Kevin Brown, the president of the Norwich Community Development Corporation.

Brown is hoping that transformation can be funded by an $11.7 million state community investment fund grant.

The $7.8 million from the fund would help the new owners of the marina at American Wharf make much-needed improvements.

Owner Brittany Dwyer said the docks are at the end of their useful life and would like to get their fuel dock back up and running.

“The fuel lines are okay but we need new tanks. You can see the fuel docks are over there. So it’s gonna need the pumps and everything connecting it,” said American Wharf owner Brittany Dwyer.

She and her husband Patrick recently bought the marina and are hoping to get the once popular restaurant reopened as well as the ice cream shop on land it leases from the city.

They’ve already bought a huge tent to try to bring back weddings and other big events this spring.

“But we also want to do community events under the tent also to have the community come here,” Dwyer said.

Brian Sadler, who lives on a sailboat with his family along the marina said he’s already seen improvements with the new owners.

“If they can bring it back to its prime that would be so great for the city. “Personally I think the marina is the centerpiece of Norwich and to pump money in here would be pumping money into the rest of the prosperity of Norwich,” Sadler said.

The city wants to build on the momentum already created by the installation of pilings for new public docks at Howard T. Brown Memorial Park in Norwich Harbor and the new Uncas Leap Heritage Park being built on the Yantic River.

The city expects to hear if it is awarded this latest state grant by mid to late March 2024.

“Getting the funding for this grant – it can change the landscape of the city,” Brown said. “It can change the economic development for our inner downtown and it can create amazing community access possibilities.”

Another piece of the plan involves the overgrown city land just north of the ice cream shop, which used to be a miniature golf course. The city is hoping to add a splash pad at that location.