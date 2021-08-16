Norwich Baptist church to raise money for Haiti following earthquake

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The First Haitian Baptist Church in Norwich has around 200 members. The pastor here told News 8 there are around 3,000 people in the Haitian community here in the city.

Many of them are very concerned after the latest tragedy in Haiti and some of them know people who have either lost their lives or their homes and businesses during Saturday’s earthquake.

“Their cousin was passed but their mother living in almost the same house very close… is still alive,” said Estime Jozile, Pastor of the First Haitian Baptist Church of Norwich. “Thank god.”

The church plans to try to raise money so it can send financial help to the country. Also here in Norwich is the Haitian Health Foundation which has been supplying aid to the country for more than 40 years.