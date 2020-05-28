 

Norwich basketball coach raises money to celebrate 2020 graduates with billboards

New London

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Coach Timothy Strong raised money to put up three billboards in the Norwich area honoring students at Norwich Tech and Norwich Free Academy, his past players, and all the high schools in southeastern Connecticut.

Wednesday he led a car parade by the billboards which will be up for another month.

“I generally feel bad,” Strong explained. “A lot of kids are affected [by] this. These two right here they playing high school basketball and they didn’t even get to finish their season.”

“The little things mean a lot to us,” said Xavier Marquez a senior at Norwich Free Academy. “The fact that we had our senior year taken away. The fact that Tim goes out of his way to spend thousands of dollars on just basically appreciating what we do and our losses.”

The coach also plans to put up a fourth billboard in Norwich honoring middle school students on Saturday.

