Norwich beach reopens with new protocols for beach goers, lifeguards

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– In Norwich, Spaulding Pond Beach just reopened Thursday for the season.

They are not necessarily drawing lines in the sand but they have put these stakes in the sand to keep people social distanced apart. Groups have to be at least 15 feet apart and that’s what these stakes mark out.

There aren’t only protocols for beach goers, but there are also new protocols for the lifeguards for their training as well as for life saving techniques. Each of those lifeguards has their own equipment for the season. They used to share it but no longer.

“This is the bag valve mask. It goes over the victim’s face so this way there’s no mouth to mouth. So you squeeze this, two breaths, thirty compressions,” said Cheryl Hancin-Preston, Norwich Recreation Director.

And there’s a lot more two person CPR in the new protocols too.

Another change are these changing rooms. Now they are kept locked at all times and a lifeguard has to open them up for each person. They are also cleaned in between each use.

As are the picnic tables, as well.