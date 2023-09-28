NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Norwich Board of Education announced a new Acting Assistant Superintendent during a board meeting Tuesday night.

The Connecticut Education Association tells News 8 that Norwich Assistant Superintendent, Tamara Gloster, was placed on administrative leave Monday. The BOE held a special meeting Tuesday to name Jamie Bender as the new Acting Assistant Superintendent.

This comes after the BOE placed Norwich Public Schools Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow on administrative leave earlier this month.

Bender has worked with Norwich Public Schools for over 30 years and was previously the Director of Student Services in 2022 and a middle school and special education teacher.

This announcement comes after allegations were made about a “toxic workplace.” The Board of Education is now investigating the matter.