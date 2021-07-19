Norwich declares racism a public health crisis

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich City Council declared racism a public health crisis Monday night.

The proposal unanimously approved by the council includes 13 points of action to make healthcare, employment and city services more equitable.

Many in the community came out to speak in favor of this resolution.

“Do right by the people of Norwich, the Black and Brown people of Norwich, the systemic racism has to stop here,” one city council meeting attendee said.

“This is one thing that we can do something about to bring some cohesiveness and some togetherness and some unity into our city,” another attendee said.

The Norwich City Council also voted to appoint a health equity committee that includes a number of community organizations.

