Norwich distributes ID scanners to venues, liquor stores to curb underage drinking

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Celebrations at River’s Bend is an event venue and one of four places in the city which has gotten these ID scanners which can instantly tell if the person trying to buy alcohol is of age.

There are also liquor stores which have received these as well. The city has given these out to try to cut down on underage drinking.

“All the research shows that the brain isn’t fully developed until 25 and it affects the frontal lobe which is decision making, impulse control,” said Erin Haggan, Director, Norwich Youth & Family Services.

Norwich youth and family services is also giving out these liquor stickers for families. What you do is you peel off the sticker and you put in on the top of a liquor bottle at home.

If that sticker is broken, you know someone has opened the bottle.