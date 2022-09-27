A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man from Norwich will spend 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

James Baker was stopped by Norwich police on Feb. 3, 2021 for a motor vehicle violation, according to an announcement from the Connecticut U.S. State’s Attorney Office. During the stop, police found a loaded, .38 caliber semi-automatic pistol and more than 600 bags of fentanyl.

He had prior convictions for felony assault, burglary, weapon and drug offenses, according to the announcement, which made it illegal for him to have a gun.

He pleaded guilty in June. His sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release.