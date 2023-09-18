NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Norwich education community will be out in force on Monday at a special board of education meeting.

The meeting is being held to discuss the appointment of an acting superintendent and to end the climate of fear and retaliation by current top school administrators.

A rally is also scheduled ahead of the board meeting, which will take place at Kelly Middle School. The community will be rolling for change and urging the board of education to create a welcoming school environment where students and educators are supported and respected.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and the board meeting will take place at 7 p.m.