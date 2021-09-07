Norwich experiencing ‘significant outage’ to power grid; Norwich Free Academy dismissed early

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Norwich is being impacted by a “significant outage” Tuesday afternoon.

Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) reports their crews are working to evaluate the city’s “electrical infrastructure to determine the cause of the significant outage.”

They say they may be able to restore power to customers shortly by rerouting power from other areas of the city not impacted, but they won’t be able to make a final determination until they have a full evaluation of the situation.

Norwich Free Academy posted on Twitter just after noon that they are dismissing early at 12:30 p.m. due to the outage.

Due to a power outage, NFA is dismissing at 12:30 pm. Busses are en route. Walkers and drivers will be dismissed at this time. Parent pick up at the north end of campus can begin at any time. Thank you for your patience during this matter. — Norwich Free Academy (@nfaschool) September 7, 2021

“We understand that this is a frustrating situation for many of our customers. But please keep in mind that NPU is working as hard to restore power as soon and as quickly as we can,” NPU’s spokesperson added.