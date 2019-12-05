Norwich fights to save Connecticut Tigers before new name reveal

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Signs are being taken down around Dodd Stadium as the team gets ready to reveal a new name.

This all comes as Major League Baseball has come up with a plan which would eliminate about 42 minor league teams including what is now the Connecticut Tigers.

Both the team and local folks in Norwich are fighting to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“They’re really part of our whole community. The stadium itself, in times when it’s not in use as a baseball facility, is open year round to every organization that requests it. They’ve really become ingrained in our community itself. They’re partners and partners help each other,” said Mayor Peter Nystrom, (R) Norwich.

Several congressmen including Congressman Joe Courtney, are also trying to help. In fact a congressional task force to save minor league baseball has been established.