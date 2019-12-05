Breaking News
Investigation underway in Hamden may be connected to missing Ansonia girl

Norwich fights to save Connecticut Tigers before new name reveal

New London

by: Tina Detelj

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Signs are being taken down around Dodd Stadium as the team gets ready to reveal a new name.

This all comes as Major League Baseball has come up with a plan which would eliminate about 42 minor league teams including what is now the Connecticut Tigers.

Both the team and local folks in Norwich are fighting to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“They’re really part of our whole community. The stadium itself, in times when it’s not in use as a baseball facility, is open year round to every organization that requests it. They’ve really become ingrained in our community itself. They’re partners and partners help each other,” said Mayor Peter Nystrom, (R) Norwich.

Several congressmen including Congressman Joe Courtney, are also trying to help. In fact a congressional task force to save minor league baseball has been established.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Norwich fights to save Connecticut Tigers before new name reveal

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norwich fights to save Connecticut Tigers before new name reveal"

New ordinance in New London requires alarms to be registered with police

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New ordinance in New London requires alarms to be registered with police"

Waterford PD escorts escaped pet donkey home in the rain

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterford PD escorts escaped pet donkey home in the rain"

Electric Boat in Groton signs new contract with U.S. Navy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Boat in Groton signs new contract with U.S. Navy"

Eastern CT digging out from snow

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Eastern CT digging out from snow"

Groton police use new program to help keep those with dementia, TBIs safe

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Groton police use new program to help keep those with dementia, TBIs safe"
More New London

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss