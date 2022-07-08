NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich fire units responded to a large house fire early on Friday morning.

Officials stated that just after 5 a.m., they received a 911 call from a local business reporting a structure fire at Capehart Mill along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of Norwich. The fire department was dispatched to the scene to find a vacant building fully engulfed in flames, according to reports.

The Norwich Fire Department and police department are on scene with several other city departments and have said that the fire is currently under control. The cause of the flames is still under investigation.

Fire officials have also stated that there were no injuries caused by this incident.

Delays are expected in the morning due to the incident for those traveling in the area.