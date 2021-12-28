Norwich first responders call for convenient access to COVID-19 testing

NORWICH, Conn, (WTNH) — American Ambulance in Norwich answers calls 24/7 and as many as 30,000 calls a year.

Paramedics and EMTs who ride in the ambulances have direct contact with the public and may need COVID-19 tests more than most, but they have to stand in line just like everyone else to get a PCR test.

Some now are calling for easier access to tests for first responders.

“It makes it complicated when I have staff members that potentially need to be tested and might be sick and are sitting in line for four, five, six hours,” Rob Rautio, the director of operations for American Ambulance, said.

“Both of our public service agencies really feel that it’s necessary to be testing our personnel routinely,” New London Mayor Michael Passero said. “At least once a week, if not more, and the opportunity just isn’t there right now.”

Right now, two employees at American Ambulance are out because of COVID-19. That may not seem like a lot because there are 140 employees, but what it means is that one of these ambulances can’t go out on calls until that team returns to work.

