Norwich Free Academy cuts ties with outside athletic trainer

(Photo: Tina Detelj/WTNH)

(Photo: Tina Detelj/WTNH)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) - Norwich Free Academy has cut ties with an athletic trainer who was part of an outside service for the school. On Friday afternoon, the Norwich Police Department notified the school over "concerns regarding the conduct of an individual" providing training services.

Upon receiving the information from police, Norwich Free Academy says they immediately reached out to the outside contracting service, requesting that a new trainer be assigned to the campus.

According to the school, the individual, whose name has not been released, is no longer associated with Norwich Free Academy. Officials say he no longer has access to the property.

There is no word yet on specifically what Norwich Police uncovered during their investigation regarding the trainer's conduct.

In September, a coach at Norwich Free Academy was charged with sexual assault after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with students.