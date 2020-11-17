Norwich Free Academy moving to full remote learning for at least 3 weeks after number of students attended off-campus gathering

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Free Academy will be moving to full remote learning for at least three weeks after an “unknown number” of students attended a recent off-campus gathering where at least one attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

NFA students will be learning fully remotely from Tuesday, Nov. 17 through at least Monday, Dec. 7.

In a letter released Monday, Head of School Dr. Brian Kelly wrote, “After reporting seven positive COVID-19 cases in our community last week, we were notified of five additional positive tests this morning. I also learned today that an unknown number of Norwich Free Academy students attended a recent off-campus gathering where so far at least one area student has tested positive for COVID-19 and others report as symptomatic.”

NFA students will continue to follow their current hybrid schedule during this time. Extracurricular activities will also be put on hold.  

School officials add, “Grab-and-go meals will continue to be available for our students. Meals can be picked up daily between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. in the Bradlaw lot, located at the East Gate off of Joseph Perkins Road.”

Norwich is in the state’s Red-Alert status for COVID infection rates.

“I cannot emphasize enough how the decisions happening outside of our campus are continuing to put everyone on campus at risk,” Dr. Kelly urged.

