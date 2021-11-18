Norwich Free Academy offering counseling, adjusting school schedule after sudden death of a student

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Free Academy (NFA) will be offering counseling for the school community and adjusting the school schedule next week after the sudden death of a student on Wednesday. This is the second significant loss within the NFA community this year.

In a message to parents/guardians Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Brian M. Kelly reported, “The NFA community suffered a tragic loss last night with the unexpected passing of one of our students.”

Members of the school counseling team were present Thursday in all classes directly impacted by the loss. All students – no matter how directly or indirectly impacted by the loss – have drop-in counseling and a safe space available to them to share feelings and talk to others. The drop-in resources will be available to all members of the school community on Friday, as well.

“In a moment like this, the strength of our school community is evident in the support we can provide each other,” the superintendent wrote. “And, on behalf of our community, I offer our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of this student and ask that you continue to keep them in your thoughts.”

School leaders encourage all those impacted by the loss to not only seek help within the school but outside, as well, if needed.

The school schedule next week will be adjusted to allow students and staff to spend more time with their loved ones. Classes will go on as normal Monday and Tuesday, but the Thanksgiving holiday will begin early on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Classes will resume Monday, Nov. 29.