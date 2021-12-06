Norwich Free Academy placed into lockdown due to possible threat, lockdown since lifted

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Free Academy in Norwich was placed into lockdown on Monday after officials were made aware of a possible threat from a student.

Norwich officers and NFA security quickly located the alleged suspect and are currently investigating the incident to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:15 a.m. Officers are remaining at the school pending the conclusion of the investigation.

No additional information was released at this time.