Norwich Free Academy placed into lockdown due to possible threat, lockdown since lifted

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norwich Free Academy 2.jpg

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Free Academy in Norwich was placed into lockdown on Monday after officials were made aware of a possible threat from a student.

Norwich officers and NFA security quickly located the alleged suspect and are currently investigating the incident to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:15 a.m. Officers are remaining at the school pending the conclusion of the investigation.

No additional information was released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Make-A-Wish helps 5-year-old Maine boy's dreams come true at Mystic Aquarium

News /

Municipal officials express concern about workforce at CCM convention

News /

Expired COIVD-19 vaccines administered to patients in Norwich last month

News /

Mystic Aquarium seeks donations to feed animals sustainably sourced food

News /

New London police chief reinstated after independent investigation

News /

Remainder of Bacon Academy football season canceled after staff members placed on paid administrative leave amid Title IX investigation

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss