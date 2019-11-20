Norwich Free Academy reschedules Thanksgiving Day football game due to safety concerns

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A Thanksgiving Day football game in the southeastern part of the state has been rescheduled.

Police from Norwich and New London met with Norwich Free Academy last week on the safety of citizens and students during the proposed Thanksgiving Day football game between Norwich Free Academy and New London.

Officers from both departments recommended that school officials change the date and time of the game due to “recent conflict between citizens from both cities.”

“We realize there may be some who are inconvenienced by the change, but we strongly uphold our commitment to the safety of our citizens,” said Lieutenant John Perry in a press release.

The game has been rescheduled to the day before Thanksgiving, November 27th, at 1 p.m.

While there has not been any specific threats made about Norwich Free Academy, the Thanksgiving Day game, or students, there will be enhanced security measures in place during that rescheduled game.

