NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were brought to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Norwich on Friday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, Engine three, Squad A and American Ambulance responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Thames Street.

One car was heavily damaged after being rear-ended. The other car fled the scene.

All three victims were brought to the Backus Hospital. One person suffered a serious injury and two others suffered minor injuries.

Police later found the car that drove away and apprehended the suspect on West Town Street.