PD investigating ‘suspicious cause’ after Norwich home consumed by flames on Beebe Road

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwich police are investigating after a house was engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

According to reports, police received several calls of a house on fire at 22 Beebe Rd. When police arrived, the house was overtaken by flames.

No one was in the home; police say the house was listed for sale.

Investigators believe there is a suspicious cause to what started the fire.

Norwich Police say anyone with information about the incident should contact Investigator Scott Dupointe at 860-886-5561, extension # 3141. You can also email sdupointe@cityofnorwich.org or call the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561.

No further information has been given at this time. Stay up to date with the latest news at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.