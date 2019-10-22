Norwich library removes Sikh display after complaint from Indian government

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A display put up at the Otis Library for the Sikh community just three months ago has been taken down. The change was made after the Indian government called the director at the library to complain.



The display honored the thousands of Sikh members who were killed in what they describe as a genocide.

The folks at the library and also in the city did not realize that this was a partisan issue and once they did, they decided to take the display down.



The plaque has now been put up in the donors home where he wants it on display.

“This is very disturbing that foreign governments are interfering in our city politics or even in our national politics. We shouldn’t allow that to happen,” said Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, Norwich.

“We’ll present the evidence and information in the terms of materials and people can make up their own minds but this was definitely one perspective,” said Robert Farwell, Executive Director, Otis Library.

The director says that the library is non-partisan and that is the only reason this display was taken. Not because of the call which he describes as undiplomatic and vehement.