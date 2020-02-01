Breaking News
Norwich man accused of fatally shooting cousin arrested in Groton

New London

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton City Police have placed the suspect of a recent deadly shooting into custody Saturday evening.

Officials say Louis Seignious, 31, of Norwich is accused of killing his cousin in Westerly, Rhode Island on January 25 and then fleeing into Connecticut.

Police say he was found hiding out at an apartment complex on Mather Avenue in Groton Saturday.

The victim is 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian of Ledyard. Relatives say Seignious was upset that his daughter’s mother was dating Sebastian. After he shot his cousin, he fled to Ledyard, where the search began.

Seignious was arrested at the Groton apartments at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

