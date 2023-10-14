NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a man in Norwich Saturday morning following a vicious domestic violence incident involving a firearm.

According to Norhich Police the assault occurred at 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Police were alerted to a domestic assault involving a firearm and arrived to find a woman with severe facial injuries.

The woman identified her assailant as 40-year-old Brandon C. McNeal of Norwich. The woman told police that she had been dating McNeal and that he had struck her in the face and the head with a handgun.

McNeal fled the residence with the firearm before police arrived. The victim was transported to William W. Backus Hospital for treatment. She is listed as in stable condition.

An extensive search was executed to locate McNeal. He was taken into custody by the Norwich Police Department Saturday at 9:20 a.m. while walking in the area of 46 Boswell Ave. He was spotted by police and apprehended after trying to hide behind a nearby residence.

McNeal has been charged with Attempted Assault in the 1st, Possession of a Firearm, Theft of a Firearm, Cruelty to Persons, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Disorderly Conduct, Assault in the 2nd and violating his probation.

McNeal is currently being held on two million dollar bonds and is due in court on October 16th.