Norwich man arrested connection to June homicide

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 66-year-old man back in June.

27-year-old Kendon Cole III of Norwich (Photo: Norwich police)

Police said 27-year-old Kendon Cole III of Norwich was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder. He is also facing robbery and firearm charges.

On June 10, police said 66-year-old Edward McIntyre was pronounced dead in a home on Laurel Hill Avenue in Norwich. The death was ruled a homicide.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with additional information is asked to call Norwich police detective Christopher Chastang at 860-886-5561 Ext. 3156.

