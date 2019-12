NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Norwich arrested a man for committing arson over a year ago.

Police say in August 2018, David Mixon intentionally started two fires in his home on Stanley Place.

No one was injured in the incident.

Mixon was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of Arson, two counts of criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond. Mixon was arraigned in court on Thursday.