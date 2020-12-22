Norwich man encouraging residents to spread holiday spirit with bell ringing on Christmas Eve

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A local man is hoping to hear bells ringing all across the City of Norwich on Christmas Eve.

Among those bells will be the one at the Grace Episcopal Church in the Yantic section of the city. This is all part of a Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, all started by a woman in Scotland.

Kevin Harkins, who lives here in Norwich, owns 600 bells himself and hopes that other residents in the city will also chime in.

“It’s such a way of proclaiming love and joy and unity and peace in the world which is something we really need right now,” Harkins told News 8.

Harkins hopes that on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. people come outside and ring their bells for a few minutes. He also wants to remind people that the more bells that ring the higher and faster Santa’s reindeer fly. That’s why there are bells on the sleigh.

