NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man will spend 60 years in prison after being sentenced for the second time for stabbing his girlfriend to death in 2015 and hiding her body in a closet.

Jean Jacques, 48, was sentenced Wednesday, according to New London States Attorney Paul Narducci. Jacques was found guilty in June of killing his girlfriend, Casey Chadwick.

“Our thoughts are with Ms. Chadwick’s family and friends at this time,” Narducci said in a written announcement.

Jacques was convicted in his original trial in 2018. That was later overturned when the state supreme court said that a search of his home violated his constitutional rights, and he pleaded not guilty in his retrial.

The evidence from that search, which included Chadwick’s phone and drugs, was not allowed at his retrial. However, prosecutors said other evidence included blood on his clothes and text messages from Chadwick stating Jacques was in her home.