NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot in the head during an apparent targeted attack in Norwich, according to police.

The Norwich Police Department received a call early Tuesday morning that a man had been admitted to William W. Backus Hospital for a gunshot wound to the head just after 12:30 a.m.

Police determined that a shooting took place at the Ravi Mart at 243 Central Ave.

The City of Norwich Public Safety cameras showed a man pumping gas when an older model grey Jeep Cherokee arrived. At least one person in the car began shooting numerous rounds at the victim’s car before speeding off.

The man is currently being treated at William W. Backus Hospital for his injuries. He is in stable condition and is considered to have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe that the shooting is not random, but rather a targeted attack.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact contact Detective Ken Wright at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3159 or via email at kwright@cityofnorwich.org. Tips can also be made by calling the NPD Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4. All information can be kept confidential.

