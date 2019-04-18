Norwich man with warrant out of Pennsylvania facing charges following Ledyard traffic stop

Ismael Rodriguez (Photo: Ledyard police)

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Norwich man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in Ledyard.

According to officials, on Tuesday around 4:00 p.m., a vehicle was pulled over after officers noticed it had an expired registration plate.

Police said the driver, 38-year-old Ismael Rodriguez, had a suspended license and was found to be in possession of crack cocaine.

He also allegedly had a non-extraditable warrant out of Pennsylvania.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, operating under suspension and other related charges.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday.